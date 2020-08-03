Plattsmouth man arrested for theft of copper

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggmann, deputies from his office responded on July 28 to the Future Technologies communication tower at 18940 96th St. The building had been broken into by gaining entrance through a surrounding fence. Cable, wire and communication equipment were taken, Brueggemann said.

The investigation led to the identification of Gillott and two accomplices. Gillott was arrested on July 30 and was in the Cass County jail as of Monday. Arrest warrants for the other two individuals are being sought at this time, the sheriff said.