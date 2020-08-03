You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Plattsmouth man arrested for theft of copper
View Comments

Plattsmouth man arrested for theft of copper

{{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man, Joseph Gillott, was arrested last week for burglary and criminal mischief.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggmann, deputies from his office responded on July 28 to the Future Technologies communication tower at 18940 96th St. The building had been broken into by gaining entrance through a surrounding fence. Cable, wire and communication equipment were taken, Brueggemann said.

The investigation led to the identification of Gillott and two accomplices. Gillott was arrested on July 30 and was in the Cass County jail as of Monday. Arrest warrants for the other two individuals are being sought at this time, the sheriff said.

Joseph Gillott mug

Joseph Gillott

 Timothy Rohwer
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News