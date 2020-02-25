Plattsmouth man charged with hate crime in vandalizing Lincoln Jewish temple

LINCOLN – A Plattsmouth man on Monday was formally charged in Lancaster County Court with criminal mischief of $5,000 or more in damages/hate crime.

The charge against Noah Miller, 21, stemmed from an incident in Lincoln in January when police found a swastika and racial epithets that were spray painted on the steps and on a door of the city’s South Side Temple.

The charge is classified as a 3A Felony, according to the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office.

Miller was taken into custody without incident last Friday following an investigation, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

On Jan. 15, police responded to the Jewish temple on South 20th Street on a report of vandalism. Officers found a swastika and racial epithets that were spray painted on the steps and on a door. The department investigated this case as a hate crime.

Investigators analyzed video evidence provided by temple staff that showed vandalism taking place there around 12:15 a.m. on Jan. 13. The video showed an adult male spray painting the steps and a door, as well as taking pictures of the vandalism with a cell phone.