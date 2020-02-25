Plattsmouth man charged with hate crime in vandalizing Lincoln Jewish temple

LINCOLN – A Plattsmouth man on Monday was formally charged in Lancaster County Court with criminal mischief of $5,000 or more in damages/hate crime.
The charge against Noah Miller, 21, stemmed from an incident in Lincoln in January when police found a swastika and racial epithets that were spray painted on the steps and on a door of the city’s South Side Temple.
The charge is classified as a 3A Felony, according to the Lancaster County Attorney’s Office.
Miller was taken into custody without incident last Friday following an investigation, according to the Lincoln Police Department.
On Jan. 15, police responded to the Jewish temple on South 20th Street on a report of vandalism. Officers found a swastika and racial epithets that were spray painted on the steps and on a door. The department investigated this case as a hate crime.
Investigators analyzed video evidence provided by temple staff that showed vandalism taking place there around 12:15 a.m. on Jan. 13. The video showed an adult male spray painting the steps and a door, as well as taking pictures of the vandalism with a cell phone.
Investigators followed up on numerous tips, interviewed potential suspects and served search warrants to gain additional digital evidence.
An analysis of the digital and photographic evidence determined that Miller had vandalized the temple, the department said.
The crime brought condemnation from Nebraska political leaders.
“I condemn anti-Semitism in the strongest possible terms, and encourage Nebraskans from all backgrounds to do the same,” Gov. Pete Ricketts said. “The Jewish community has been a vital part of our state for generations.”
U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer added, “Hate and anti-Semitism have no place in Nebraska or anywhere in this country.”
Bond for Miller was set at $50,000, 10 percent.