Plattsmouth man cited in Saturday accident

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man was issued a citation for failure to yield in a two-vehicle accident south of town on Saturday.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, deputies from his department, along with Plattsmouth Fire and Rescue staff, responded to a two-vehicle accident at 24th Avenue and Golden Hill Drive around 12:30 p.m.

Deputies spoke to a Kelly Sorensen, 39, of Plattsmouth, who said he was turning onto 24th from Golden Hill when he failed to yield to another vehicle that was heading south on 24th, Brueggemann said.

The other driver, Alexandra Church, 23 of Bellevue, complained of a broken arm and was transported by private vehicle to a hospital. Both vehicles sustained major front end damage and had to be towed away.

