Plattsmouth man enters plea to domestic assault

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man admitted Monday morning that he had assaulted a pregnant woman during an argument this past winter.

Jon M. Gibb, 32, took part in a plea hearing in Cass County District Court. He pled guilty to one Class IIIA felony charge of third-degree domestic assault on a pregnant woman.

The state agreed to reduce its original Class II felony charge of second-degree domestic assault on a pregnant woman. Prosecutors also said they would not oppose a probation term if Gibb remained in counseling sessions through September.

Deputy County Attorney Michael Johnson told the court Plattsmouth police officers responded to a home on Feb. 5 for a domestic assault. They found a female victim standing in the driveway of the home with her hand on the back of her head.

The victim told officers that she and Gibb had been arguing. She was unable to leave the house because she did not have a car. She said Gibb became angry and threw a ceramic bowl at her. She avoided the first bowl and it smashed into a wall.

Johnson said Gibb then threw a second ceramic bowl at her from approximately six to eight feet away. The bowl struck her in the head and caused her to bleed. Plattsmouth Rescue crews came to the scene and found her hands and hair covered in blood. The wound required stitches at an area hospital.

Johnson said the woman told police officers that she was 19 weeks pregnant at the time. They arrested Gibb and transported him to Cass County Jail.

Gibb appeared in court on Monday free on a bond of $50,000, 10 percent. Judge Michael Smith set a sentencing date of Sept. 12.