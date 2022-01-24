Plattsmouth man enters plea to third DUI charge

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man who bounced his car off a curb several times while driving drunk entered a plea in court Monday morning.

James F. Scott, 38, accepted a plea agreement in Cass County District Court. He pled guilty to a Class W misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-third offense. Prosecutors agreed to reduce their original Class IIIA felony charge of DUI-.15+-third offense.

Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court a Plattsmouth police officer saw a vehicle traveling on Webster Boulevard at 7:05 p.m. Aug. 29. The vehicle bounced off a curb and swerved across the lane several times in the 1100 block of Washington Ave.

Several vehicles who were traveling behind Scott’s car pulled over to the side of the road to allow the officer to catch up to him. The officer stopped Scott in the 100 block of N. 7th St. and began to interview him. The officer noticed a strong odor of alcohol on Scott’s breath.

Scott told the officer he had “several beers” before getting into his car and driving. He was arrested after a preliminary breath test revealed a blood-alcohol content level above the legal limit of .08. A chemical breath test conducted at Cass County Jail revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .321.

The plea deal did not contain any recommendations regarding sentencing. Scott remains free on bond. He will return to court March 28 for a sentencing hearing.

