Plattsmouth man enters plea to third DUI charge

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man who was passed out in a car with the engine running after drinking alcohol pled guilty to a criminal charge Monday morning.

Nicholas W. Endorf, 31, pled guilty to a Class W misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-third offense. He accepted a plea agreement with prosecutors during a hearing in Cass County District Court.

The state agreed to reduce its original Class IIA felony charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-.15+-third offense in exchange for the plea. Both sides also agreed to recommend Endorf’s driving privileges be suspended for 15 years.

Endorf had been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol three times in the past decade. All three incidents took place in Douglas County. They happened in December 2011, October 2013 and December 2013.

Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde told the court a Plattsmouth police officer was on duty during the overnight hours of Nov. 26. He answered a call from a local resident who said someone was passed out in a car in the 500 block of Avenue D.