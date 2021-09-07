Plattsmouth man enters pleas after third DUI

PLATTSMOUTH – A man who drove drunk on Highway 75 before stopping at his Plattsmouth home entered pleas to two charges Tuesday morning.

Michael M. Sullivan, 52, accepted a plea deal in Cass County District Court. He pled no contest to a Class W misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-third offense. He also pled no contest to a Class I misdemeanor of fleeing to avoid arrest.

Prosecutors reduced their original Class IIIA felony charge of DUI-.15+-third offense in exchange for his pleas. There was no agreement regarding sentencing recommendations.

Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court a resident called authorities after spotting Sullivan’s vehicle on Highway 75 at 5:31 p.m. April 29. The caller said Sullivan was driving in a reckless manner and was swerving in and out of lanes while crossing over the Platte River.

The emergency dispatch center alerted Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies about the situation. A CCSO deputy spotted Sullivan in his white Ram pickup at the intersection of Highway 75 and Oak Hill Road. Sullivan stopped at the intersection for a moment, but he then drove through a red traffic light in the southbound lanes.