Plattsmouth man enters pleas in burglary cases

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth resident admitted his involvement in a pair of Cass County burglaries during a court appearance Monday morning.
Brandon S. Neumeister, 37, accepted a plea bargain with prosecutors in Cass County District Court. He pled guilty to two charges in separate cases.
Neumeister pled guilty to one Class IIA felony charge of theft-receiving stolen property-$5,000 or more in the first case. Prosecutors dismissed a Class IIA felony count of theft-unlawful taking-$5,000 or more and a Class IV felony of possession of burglar’s tools in exchange for his plea.
Neumeister pled guilty to a Class IIIA felony count of attempted burglary in the second case. Prosecutors dismissed Class IV felony charges of possession of burglar’s tools and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.
Neumeister is currently in the Nebraska State Penitentiary for two theft convictions, one burglary conviction and one drug possession conviction out of Otoe County. His projected release date on those crimes is November 2022.
Monday’s plea deal calls for Neumeister to serve a prison term of 10-11 years on the Cass County theft charge and two to three years on the attempted burglary charge. Neumeister will have to complete his Otoe County sentence before he can begin accumulating time on the Cass County charges.
Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court the first case took place in early February. Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies learned a residence on 144th Street had been burglarized on unknown dates between Feb. 1 and Feb. 20. The victim had been in Texas at the time.
Fedde said Neumeister took items worth more than $5,000 from the residence. This included buffet drawers and many valuable rugs.
Probation officers conducted a routine visit of Neumeister’s home on Feb. 21 and saw items that they suspected had been stolen. They obtained a search warrant and talked with a witness about the materials.
Fedde said the witness told investigators that she had watched Neumeister drive to the house with three truckloads of items. Neumeister told the witness he had legally obtained the items, but the victim later identified many of the rugs as belonging to her.
Fedde said investigators also found a crowbar with a missing piece in Neumeister’s residence. Authorities had discovered a piece of a crowbar at the burglary scene. The piece of crowbar they found at 144th St. matched the crowbar in Neumeister’s home.
The second criminal incident involving Neumeister took place just after 2 a.m. Feb. 23. Two CCSO deputies arrived at a house on Highway 66 in response to an activation of a burglar’s alarm. One of the deputies heard someone fleeing from the northwest corner of the house. He saw a male enter a truck and drive through the yard with no headlights.
The deputies began pursuing Neumeister westbound on Highway 66 at speeds that topped 70 mph. The deputy watched Neumeister cross the center line and drive on the wrong side of the shoulder before turning south on 120th St.
Neumeister continued south on 120th St. before he lost control of the truck just north of Mill Road. The vehicle rolled over and came to a stop on the road. Neumeister tried to break the passenger-side window in an attempt to flee, but deputies drew their guns and gave orders to stop.
Louisville Fire and Rescue personnel and Cass County medics arrived on scene. They transported Neumeister to Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha for a leg injury. He was in a wheelchair due to the leg injury during Monday’s court appearance.
Judge Michael Smith set a sentencing date of Oct. 19. Neumeister will be transported from state prison to Cass County for the sentencing hearing.
