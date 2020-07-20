Plattsmouth man enters pleas in burglary cases

Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court the first case took place in early February. Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies learned a residence on 144th Street had been burglarized on unknown dates between Feb. 1 and Feb. 20. The victim had been in Texas at the time.

Fedde said Neumeister took items worth more than $5,000 from the residence. This included buffet drawers and many valuable rugs.

Probation officers conducted a routine visit of Neumeister’s home on Feb. 21 and saw items that they suspected had been stolen. They obtained a search warrant and talked with a witness about the materials.

Fedde said the witness told investigators that she had watched Neumeister drive to the house with three truckloads of items. Neumeister told the witness he had legally obtained the items, but the victim later identified many of the rugs as belonging to her.

Fedde said investigators also found a crowbar with a missing piece in Neumeister’s residence. Authorities had discovered a piece of a crowbar at the burglary scene. The piece of crowbar they found at 144th St. matched the crowbar in Neumeister’s home.