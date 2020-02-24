Plattsmouth man, fleeing from authorities, injured in rollover

PLATTSMOUTH – A suspect in a residential burglary was injured in a rollover accident on Sunday morning while trying to flee from Cass County deputies.

According to Sheriff William Brueggemann, when deputies arrived at 9714 Nebraska Highway 66 in response to a residential burglary alarm at 2:14 a.m., they saw a man leave from the rear of the residence and enter a vehicle to flee from the scene.

Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle and a pursuit began from 97th Street and Hwy. 66 westbound, Brueggemann said.

Deputies continued pursuit as the vehicle fled southbound on 120th Street from Hwy. 66 at speeds of over 70 mph.

The vehicle lost control just north of Mill Road on 120th Street rolling over and landing upside down in the east-side ditch.

The driver, Brandon Neumeister, 36, of Hastings and currently living in Plattsmouth, was seen breaking out the passenger window of a 1989 Chevrolet pickup, registered in Otoe County, in an apparent attempt to flee. Deputies took Neumeister into custody at gunpoint, Brueggemann said.

Neumeister, who had a previous leg injury, appeared to have broken his leg again in several locations and suffered other injuries from the rollover accident.

Louisville Fire and Rescue personnel, along with the Cass County EMA, provided medical attention. Neumeister was transported to Omaha’s Bergan Mercy Hospital with pending criminal charges of two counts of felony burglary, felony flight to avoid arrest, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, criminal mischief and no operator’s license.

