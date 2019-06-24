PLATTSMOUTH – A 34-year-old Plattsmouth man, Joel Adams, was taken to an Omaha hospital early Monday morning from a UTV rollover accident.
According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, Adams was traveling south in the 16000 block of River Road shortly before 1 a.m. when he lost control of the UTV and it rolled over. Patient was transported by rescue personnel to the University of Nebraska Medical Center Trauma Center.
Besides deputies from his department, the Plattsmouth Police and Fire departments responded to the scene, according to Brueggemann.
Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in this incident, according to Brueggemann. The investigation is ongoing.