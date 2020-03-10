Plattsmouth man hurt in motorcycle accident
View Comments

Plattsmouth man hurt in motorcycle accident

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

MILLS COUNTY, IOWA – A Plattsmouth man was injured in a motorcycle accident in Iowa this past weekend.

According to the Mills County Sheriff’s Department, Justin Doering, 47, was driving north on 230th Street early Saturday afternoon when he lost traction on a motorcycle around a curve and was unable to maintain control.

The bike, a 2019 Harley Davidson, landed on its left side and slid into a ditch. Doering was wearing a helmet, which struck the pavement, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Doering was transported to Jenny Edmundson Hospital by Glenwood Rescue. 

He was treated and released, a hospital spokesman said.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vulgar graffiti found on park wall
News

Vulgar graffiti found on park wall

  • Updated

PLATTSMOUTH – Vandals have desecrated an attractive wall of cement blocks on a walking trail in Plattsmouth’s Rhylander Park, and police and c…

Woman sent to jail for DUI offense
News

Woman sent to jail for DUI offense

PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha woman who drove drunk in Cass County in February 2018 learned Monday morning that she would spend time in Cass County J…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News