Plattsmouth man hurt in motorcycle accident

MILLS COUNTY, IOWA – A Plattsmouth man was injured in a motorcycle accident in Iowa this past weekend.

According to the Mills County Sheriff’s Department, Justin Doering, 47, was driving north on 230th Street early Saturday afternoon when he lost traction on a motorcycle around a curve and was unable to maintain control.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The bike, a 2019 Harley Davidson, landed on its left side and slid into a ditch. Doering was wearing a helmet, which struck the pavement, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Doering was transported to Jenny Edmundson Hospital by Glenwood Rescue.

He was treated and released, a hospital spokesman said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0