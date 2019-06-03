PLATTSMOUTH – A 20-year-old Plattsmouth man, Charles I. Null, was seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident on Sunday morning.
According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, the accident occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Rock Bluff Avenue, just north of Horning Road.
Investigators determined that Null was driving south on Rock Bluff when his Nissan Xterra left the roadway, hit a tree and rolled into a pasture on the west side of the road, according to Brueggemann.
The accident was called in by nearby residents who heard the accident, went to investigate and located the vehicle.
Deputies from his department, along with Plattsmouth Fire and Rescue staff responded to the call, according to Brueggemann.
It was determined that extrication equipment was needed to remove Null from the vehicle and that a medical helicopter was also requested to transport Null to a hospital.
Rock Bluff was temporarily shut down for the helicopter to land and the removal of the vehicle. The helicopter transported Null to the University of Nebraska Medical Center with what Brueggemann described as serious injuries.
The investigation also determined that Null was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident and that speed may have been a factor in the crash, according to Brueggemann.
The Investigation is complete, he added.