PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man was injured Monday morning in a two-vehicle accident.
According to Cass County Sheriff Bill Brueggemann, a car driven by Kenneth W. Foster, 57, was traveling north on U.S. Highway 75 when he was struck from behind by a truck driven by William P. Erickson, 42, of Plattsmouth.
The impact caused Foster’s car to slide out of control and coming to rest at a cement guardrail. Foster had to be extricated by Plattsmouth fire and then was transported to Omaha’s University Medical Center for his injuries. Erickson was checked by rescue personnel and was released.