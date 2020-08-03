Plattsmouth man injured in Iowa accident

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MALVERN, Iowa – A Plattsmouth man was injured in Malvern on Saturday evening when the vehicle he was driving struck a two-car garage.

According to the Mills County Sheriff’s Department, Elijah Edmonds, 30, was traveling west on Lambert Avenue and approaching the T intersection with Lincoln Avenue when, for some unknown reason, he continued through the intersection and struck the two-car garage located on East Third Street.

The incident occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Edmonds was transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center by local rescue.

The vehicle is expected to be a total loss with damage to the two-car garage estimated at around $7,000, according to the sheriff’s department.

No other information was available at this time.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.