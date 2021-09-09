Plattsmouth man injured in Thursday boating accident

PLATTSMOUTH – An elderly Plattsmouth man on Thursday morning was injured in a boating accident in the Copper Dollar Cove housing subdivision.

Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Department and Plattsmouth fire/rescue personnel responded to the scene around 11:10 a.m., said Sheriff William Brueggemann.

A ski boat, driven by Mike Tabler, 78, of Plattsmouth, was pulling skier Tom Dunn 79, also of Plattsmouth, while utilizing the slalom buoy course. Dunn was injured while hitting the water during a wake crossing, according to Brueggemann.

Tabler retrieved Dunn from the water and brought him to shore. Dunn was taken to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha for what Brueggemann described as non-life threatening injuries.

