Plattsmouth man jailed for disobeying sheriff's orders

PLATTSMOUTH – A 48-year-old Plattsmouth man remained in jail as of Tuesday after disobeying a protection order served against him.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, units from his office, along with the Nebraska State Patrol and its air wing unit, worked to apprehend an individual for multiple violations of a protection order.

Brueggemann said that law enforcement officials served Micah Lanham of Plattsmouth with a domestic violence protection order on Friday advising him that he was not allowed on his property. Lanham, however, returned later that evening and again the next morning, and he took property from the home where he was not allowed to be, the sheriff said. Information given to law enforcement was that Lanham was a convicted felon and was armed and dangerous.

The sheriff’s office with assistance from the patrol and its air wing were able to take Lanham into custody at a home in the 3100 block of Horning Road.

Lanham was booked on two counts of violation of protection order with potential additional charges pending, the sheriff said.

A bond had not yet been set for Lanham as of Tuesday afternoon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.