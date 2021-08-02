Plattsmouth man jailed for DUI injury accident

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man will spend 120 days in Cass County Jail for a drunk-driving accident that caused serious injuries to a female passenger.
Alexander Cherek, 26, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He pled guilty in May to a Class I misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-.15+-second offense. He also pled guilty to an infraction charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
The state agreed to dismiss a Class IIIA felony charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-cause serious bodily injury as part of a plea bargain. Prosecutors also dismissed a Class I misdemeanor charge of false reporting.
Cherek was driving a car on 15th Street in Plattsmouth at approximately 1:30 a.m. on June 24, 2020. A female passenger was riding with him at the time. Cherek lost control of the car and went into a ditch. The car rolled over and came to rest upside down.
Plattsmouth police arrived on scene and called for rescue crews to help save the life of the female passenger. Plattsmouth Fire and Rescue personnel had to extricate her from the passenger seat of the car. She was flown by medical helicopter to the hospital for serious injuries.
Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde told the court Cherek changed his story about the accident multiple times when he spoke with police. He first said he had not been driving and later said his girlfriend had grabbed the steering wheel and caused the accident. He also told police he had not been involved in the accident at all.
Plattsmouth Rescue crews took him to University of Nebraska Medical Center for his injuries. Hospital staff members took a blood draw from him for medical purposes immediately after he arrived there. The blood-alcohol content level of the first draw was .191.
Police then obtained a search warrant after Cherek declined to offer a blood test. They used the search warrant to take the second test at approximately 5:30 a.m. The exam showed a blood-alcohol content level of .104.
Both Sunde and defense attorney Julie Bear told the court Cherek did not wish to be considered for probation. Both said he wanted to face a jail term and mandatory driver’s license revocation instead.
Sunde asked the court to issue a stiff sentence because of the serious nature of the incident. He said the court could issue a jail sentence ranging from 90 to 365 days and a license revocation of 18 months to 15 years. He felt the license revocation was important because of the drunk driving that had taken place.
“One way we can protect the public is to make him use an ignition interlock device for the next 15 years,” Sunde said.
Bear asked the court to issue a lighter sentence of 90 days in jail and a license revocation of 18 months. She said authorities had interviewed Cherek while he was in the ambulance. She said he later became unconscious due to his injuries he sustained in the accident.
Smith ordered Cherek to spend 120 days in Cass County Jail. Cherek will be required to appear at the jail by 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6. He will be given credit for three days he spent in custody last year.
Smith also ordered Cherek to pay a mandatory fine of $1,000 on the DUI charge and $100 on the drug infraction. His driver’s license will be suspended for the next three years. He will be able to drive with an ignition interlock device after 45 days.