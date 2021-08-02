Plattsmouth man jailed for DUI injury accident

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man will spend 120 days in Cass County Jail for a drunk-driving accident that caused serious injuries to a female passenger.

Alexander Cherek, 26, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He pled guilty in May to a Class I misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-.15+-second offense. He also pled guilty to an infraction charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

The state agreed to dismiss a Class IIIA felony charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-cause serious bodily injury as part of a plea bargain. Prosecutors also dismissed a Class I misdemeanor charge of false reporting.

Cherek was driving a car on 15th Street in Plattsmouth at approximately 1:30 a.m. on June 24, 2020. A female passenger was riding with him at the time. Cherek lost control of the car and went into a ditch. The car rolled over and came to rest upside down.

Plattsmouth police arrived on scene and called for rescue crews to help save the life of the female passenger. Plattsmouth Fire and Rescue personnel had to extricate her from the passenger seat of the car. She was flown by medical helicopter to the hospital for serious injuries.