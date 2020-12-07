Plattsmouth man jailed for third DUI offense

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man who was drunk when he drove to a probation office last year will spend time in jail and serve a probation sentence.
Ricardo M. Monarrez, 27, appeared in Cass County District Court Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He pled guilty in August to one Class W misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-third offense.
A Plattsmouth police officer went to the Nebraska State Probation office in downtown Plattsmouth at 7:49 a.m. Nov. 22. Monarrez was currently on probation for a conviction of driving under the influence of alcohol-second offense in Sarpy County. He was required to attend probation meetings as part of the sentence for that offense.
Cass County probation officials said Monarrez had driven himself to the building for an appointment, but he displayed several signs of intoxication once he arrived there. A routine breath test indicated he had a blood-alcohol content level that was twice the legal limit.
Monarrez was required to have an ignition interlock device in his car because of two prior DUI convictions in a short timespan. The first offense took place in September 2017 in Pottawattamie County, Iowa. The second DUI happened in Sarpy County in August 2019.
An officer checked Monarrez’s car and confirmed there was not an ignition interlock device in it. Monarrez told the officer he had not been able to afford the equipment and permit.
The officer arrested Monarrez and brought him to Cass County Jail. A chemical breath test conducted at the jail revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .139.
Deputy County Attorney Sarah Sutter told the court Monday morning that Monarrez had violated several aspects of his Sarpy County probation. He missed 15 scheduled alcohol tests since January 2020 and had not attended Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. He will be sentenced in Sarpy County Court on those violations Dec. 31.
Sutter felt Monarrez was not a suitable candidate for probation. She asked the court to issue a jail sentence along with a 15-year driving suspension and a mandatory $1,000 fine.
Defense attorney Julie Bear asked the court to impose a term of probation. She said her client was motivated to address his alcohol issues and had received positive reviews for his work ethic at his job.
Judge Michael Smith ordered Monarrez to serve the next 30 days in Cass County Jail. He will be given credit for five days he previously spent in the facility.
Smith also ordered Monarrez to spend 24 months on probation. He must pay a $1,000 fine, attend a Mothers Against Drunk Driving victim impact panel and abstain from alcohol. He will also be required to enroll in a Level I alcohol outpatient treatment program.
Monarrez will have his driver’s license suspended for 15 years. He will be able to apply for an ignition interlock device permit after 45 days without driving.
