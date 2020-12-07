Plattsmouth man jailed for third DUI offense

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man who was drunk when he drove to a probation office last year will spend time in jail and serve a probation sentence.

Ricardo M. Monarrez, 27, appeared in Cass County District Court Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He pled guilty in August to one Class W misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-third offense.

A Plattsmouth police officer went to the Nebraska State Probation office in downtown Plattsmouth at 7:49 a.m. Nov. 22. Monarrez was currently on probation for a conviction of driving under the influence of alcohol-second offense in Sarpy County. He was required to attend probation meetings as part of the sentence for that offense.

Cass County probation officials said Monarrez had driven himself to the building for an appointment, but he displayed several signs of intoxication once he arrived there. A routine breath test indicated he had a blood-alcohol content level that was twice the legal limit.

Monarrez was required to have an ignition interlock device in his car because of two prior DUI convictions in a short timespan. The first offense took place in September 2017 in Pottawattamie County, Iowa. The second DUI happened in Sarpy County in August 2019.