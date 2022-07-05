Plattsmouth man killed, another injured, in weekend accident

MILLS COUNTY, IOWA – A Plattsmouth man, 28-year-old Dane W. Carlson, was killed and another Plattsmouth man injured from a one-vehicle accident over the weekend in Mills County, Iowa.

The injured man was identified as 33-year-old Steven S. Elliott.

According to Iowa State Patrol, sometime between late Friday and early Saturday, Carlson, the driver, was eastbound on 221st Street west of 210th Street when he failed to negotiate a curve, went into a ditch and rolled several times.

The vehicle was spotted by a passerby shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday, the patrol said.

Authorities pronounced Carlson dead at the scene. Elliott was airlifted to Omaha’s Bergen Mercy Hospital, the patrol said.

Both were wearing seatbelts, the patrol said.

