Plattsmouth man pleads guilty to DUI offenses

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man who struck a police officer in the lip during a drunk-driving incident pled guilty to two charges Monday morning.

Thomas M. Hicks Jr., 29, took part in a plea hearing in Cass County District Court. He appeared via webcam from a treatment center in Omaha.

Hicks pled guilty to one Class W misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-.15+ and one Class I misdemeanor of resisting arrest. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss a separate charge of third-degree assault on a peace officer in exchange for his pleas.

Deputy County Attorney Michael Johnson told the court a Plattsmouth police officer saw Hicks drive a car in town at 11:17 p.m. Jan. 24. The officer followed him until he turned into a driveway on Chicago Ave.

A second officer arrived on scene after Hicks showed several signs of impairment. There was a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and he was slurring his speech. Johnson said Hicks then became very aggressive with both officers as they began to talk to him.

Hicks began swinging his arms at the officers and struck one of them in the lip. The officers also reported that Hicks threatened to kill them several times during the incident.

Johnson said the officers were able to bring Hicks to the ground. They transported him to Cass County Jail and administered a chemical breath test there. The chemical test revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .330. The legal limit is .08.

Hicks will remain enrolled in the treatment center. He is scheduled to take part in a sentencing hearing on Aug. 1.

