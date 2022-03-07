Plattsmouth man pleads guilty to felony charge

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man admitted Monday morning that he had made threatening statements and actions to a female victim.

Anthony J. Baker, 38, accepted a plea bargain during an appearance in Cass County District Court. He pled guilty to a Class IV felony charge of attempted terroristic threats. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss four charges in exchange for his plea. The state and defense will both recommend one year in prison at the time of sentencing.

Deputy County Attorney Michael Johnson told the court Baker sent threatening text messages to a female victim on Nov. 7. The victim filed for a protection order on Nov. 8 and went to a Plattsmouth house to retrieve some belongings that morning.

Johnson said Baker arrived at the home and grabbed a kitchen knife. He began waving it in the air and told the victim he would “burn down the house” while making other threatening statements.

Plattsmouth police arrived on scene and spoke with Baker. They did not find a knife on him, but they learned he had been in the basement prior to their arrival. They searched the basement and located a knife concealed in a furnace exhaust vent. Johnson said the victim confirmed it was the knife that he had been waving at her.

Baker remains in Cass County Jail on a bond of $500,000, 10 percent. A sentencing hearing is scheduled to take place on April 25.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.