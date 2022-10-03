Plattsmouth man pleads guilty to gun charges

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man who fired gunshots at a female victim and had multiple weapons in his camper pled guilty to three felony charges Monday morning.

Brian D. Hodge, 44, accepted a plea agreement in Cass County District Court. He pled guilty to a Class IIIA felony charge of terroristic threats and a Class IC felony of use of a firearm to commit a felony. He also pled guilty to a Class ID felony charge of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Prosecutors agreed to dismiss 12 additional felony charges they had filed against Hodge. Both sides agreed to recommend a cumulative prison sentence of 11-18 years in the case. Hodge would have to serve a mandatory minimum of eight years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections.

Two Plattsmouth police officers responded to a report of a domestic assault at a Plattsmouth home at 6:30 a.m. April 18. There were five children in the home at the time. A witness told police she heard four to five gunshots before a female victim ran to her house.

The female victim spoke to officers and said Hodge had assaulted her. The officers reported the victim was visibly shaken at the time.

Officers located several bullet casings in the driveway. They also found a bullet hole in the floor of the home that was very close to where children were sleeping.

The victim told officers that Hodge had pushed her into a pile of metal. He then fired four to six gunshots around her body. The collision with the pieces of metal caused cuts and abrasions to the victim. She was able to run away from the house and gain protection from another person.

Officers spotted Hodge when he tried to leave the home. The officers took him into custody and found he was carrying a box of ammunition at the time.

Authorities searched the residence after they arrested Hodge. They also searched a car and a camper that were parked outside the home.

Officers found four long guns, one handgun and a large amount of ammunition in the camper. They also located a handgun in the car that had a loaded magazine and a bullet in the chamber. Hodge was prohibited from owning or carrying any types of firearms because of a previous felony conviction.

Hodge remains in Cass County Jail on a bond of $500,000, 10 percent. Judge Michael Smith ordered Hodge to complete a pre-sentence investigation interview. Smith also set a sentencing date of Dec. 19.