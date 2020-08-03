Plattsmouth man pleads guilty to punching officer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man who punched a police officer in the head earlier this year pled guilty to two criminal charges Monday morning.

Joshua D. Bonnell, 32, took part in a plea hearing in Cass County District Court. He pled guilty to one Class IV felony charge of attempted third-degree assault on a peace officer. He also pled guilty to a Class W misdemeanor of driving under the influence of alcohol-first offense.

The state reduced its original Class IIIA felony charge of third-degree assault on a peace officer as part of a plea bargain. The state also dismissed Class I misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer.

Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court a Plattsmouth police officer was on patrol when she noticed a headlight was not working on Bonnell’s car on May 26. He initially did not stop for her but he eventually pulled to the side of the road in the 1100 block of Avenue D at 9:03 p.m.

The officer asked Bonnell to remain in his car after he tried to step out of it. He became uncooperative and slammed the car door on her arm. She pointed a taser at him after he began using obscene language. He also refused to leave the vehicle after she said she would be placing him under arrest.