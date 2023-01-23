Plattsmouth man pleads guilty to several charges

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man admitted Monday morning that he had assaulted a female victim in front of children last summer.

Jon M. Gibb, 32, appeared in Cass County District Court for a plea hearing. He pled guilty to a Class IV felony charge of fleeing to avoid arrest and a Class I misdemeanor charge of third-degree domestic assault.

Deputy County Attorney Michael Johnson told the court Plattsmouth police went to a Plattsmouth home on Aug. 20 for a report of a physical disturbance. An officer saw Gibb get into a car outside the home and put the vehicle into reverse. The officer drew a pistol and ordered Gibb to stop, but Gibb did not comply with the order. He drove the car onto the street and sped away from the scene.

The officer went inside the home to check on the female victim. The officer saw the woman wiping blood off her face. She had a swelled lip and cheek and said Gibb had assaulted her. She told the officer that Gibb had slammed her into a kitchen wall during an argument.

Johnson said children who were in the home witnessed the assault. He said they ran to a neighbor’s house to ask for help. The neighbor confirmed the children had come over and said they were crying. The officer submitted the report after hearing all of the witness accounts.

Johnson said the officer was on patrol later in the day and spotted Gibb driving westbound on Chicago Avenue. A short pursuit happened before the officer was able to pull him over in the 1600 block of Avenue C.

The officer drew a pistol after Gibb refused to comply with an order to leave the car. Gibb eventually complied with the order after a brief standoff. He was taken to Cass County Jail and charged with several counts.

Defense attorney Julie Bear said she and Johnson had reached a plea agreement on several pending cases involving Gibb. The agreement involved charges in both county and district courts.

Gibb pled guilty in July 2022 to a Class IIIA felony charge of third-degree domestic assault on a pregnant woman. He threw a ceramic bowl at the same woman who was the victim in the August 2022 case. The bowl struck her in the head and caused her to bleed. Plattsmouth Rescue crews came to the scene and found her hands and hair covered in blood.

Gibb had been scheduled to be sentenced in the first case in September 2022, but that was placed on hold while the new case proceeded through the court system.

Bear said Gibb would admit to a charge in a juvenile case in Cass County Court. He will also enter a plea to a charge of attempted theft by deception in Cass County Court. Johnson said the state would recommend that time be served on a concurrent basis in all of the cases.

Gibb has been incarcerated in Cass County Jail since Nov. 21. The plea agreement called for him to be released without bond this week. He is scheduled to take part in a sentencing hearing on all of the charges on April 3.