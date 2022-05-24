Plattsmouth man receives four years of probation

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man who pulled out in front of a local police officer while driving on a revoked license will serve four years on probation.

Shawn M. Lebrato, 39, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning. He pled guilty in March to a Class IV felony charge of driving under revocation from DUI.

Lebrato’s driver’s license was revoked for 15 years in 2014 after he was sentenced in Douglas County on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-fifth offense. He began serving time in the Nebraska Department of Corrections for the Class II felony in September 2014. He was released on parole in November 2015.

A Plattsmouth police officer was driving a marked patrol car on Main Street at approximately 9:45 p.m. Oct. 20. Lebrato pulled away from the intersection of Main Street and North 7th without yielding to the officer. The officer had to apply the brakes in order to avoid a collision.

The officer stopped Lebrato and issued citations for failure to yield, no valid registration, unlawful display of plates, no proof of insurance and driving during revocation. Lebrato was eligible to have an ignition interlock device in his car, but he had not installed the device in his vehicle when the officer pulled him over.

Deputy County Attorney Michael Johnson told the court the state was recommending probation because Lebrato had not been drinking and driving when the incident happened. He said the offenses would have been at misdemeanor levels if Lebrato had installed an ignition interlock device in his car.

Defense attorney Darren Pekny also asked the court for probation. He said his client had a good job and had installed an ignition interlock device soon after the incident. He said Lebrato had also complied with all pre-sentence requests from the probation office.

Judge Michael Smith ordered Lebrato to serve 48 months on probation. His driver’s license will be suspended for 15 years and he must abstain from alcohol during that time. He must also complete an appropriate decision-making course and enroll in cognitive behavior therapy sessions.

