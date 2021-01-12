Plattsmouth man receives prison sentence for car chase

Mossey ran through a beanfield before he collided with a barbed-wire fence. He fell backward onto the ground as deputies caught up with him. Deputies used a Taser device to subdue him after he tried to flee again.

Deputies discovered a knife with an eight-inch blade in Mossey’s pocket when they arrested him. The knife had a Nazi symbol on it.

Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court Mossey had a significant criminal history. He was sentenced to prison in Texas for ten years in 2004 for aggravated robbery, and he received a five-year sentence in 2014 for possession of controlled substance and unauthorized use of a transaction device charges.

Fedde asked the court to issue the maximum sentence on all three Cass County charges. He also recommended they run concurrently with one another.

Defense attorney Julie Bear asked the court to issue either a sentence of probation or time served. She said Mossey did not use the knife during the chase and had already spent 110 days in jail.

“His first conviction took place when he was 17 years old,” Bear said. “Those Texas sentences, when you reflect on his age and criminal history at the time, are really pretty astonishing. He’s never had an opportunity for probation.”

Judge Michael Smith felt there were compelling reasons why Mossey could not be placed on probation. He ordered him to serve two years in state prison on the flight to avoid arrest charge and one year on the other two counts. Mossey will serve all three sentences at the same time.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.