Plattsmouth man receives prison sentence for drugs

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man who sold methamphetamine to others from his house learned Monday morning that he will spend multiple years in prison.

Shannon B. Pohlmeier, 51, took part in a sentencing hearing in Cass County District Court. Pohlmeier entered a plea earlier this year to a Class II felony charge of possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver-methamphetamine. He also entered a plea to a Class IV felony charge of possession of controlled substance-fentanyl.

The state reduced its original charge and removed a habitual criminal designation as part of a plea agreement. Prosecutors had originally charged him with a Class ID felony of possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine-10-27 grams.

An investigator and deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at Pohlmeier’s residence in Plattsmouth on Jan. 20. They located a half-ounce of a crystalline substance, four oxycodone pills, two scales and glass pipes with drug residue. They also found financial ledgers with customer names, drug transaction dates and dollar amounts.

Deputy County Attorney Michael Johnson told the court Pohlmeier’s criminal history dated back to 2001. He received three years of probation for an attempted felony in 2003 and four years of probation in 2007 for trying to illegally distribute ephedrine.

Pohlmeier served time in state prison twice in the past decade. He was in prison from July 2014 to February 2017 and from December 2018 to July 2020.

The 2014 prison sentence was for distributing methamphetamine in Douglas County. The 2018 prison sentence was for trying to sell drugs in Douglas County and a third-offense charge of driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol.

Johnson felt Pohlmeier should receive a prison sentence of at least eight years. He said Pohlmeier was not a suitable candidate for probation because of his criminal history. Johnson also felt he had negatively impacted many lives by selling drugs.

“The question to answer is how many chances Mr. Pohlmeier should receive?” Johnson asked.

Defense attorney Julie Bear said her client had taken part in rigorous treatment services since his arrest. She said Pohlmeier had gone through a difficult Nova treatment program before going to programs at the Stephens Center and Beacon House. She said that had made it possible for her to recommend a probation term.

“Completing Nova is the difference here,” Bear said.

Bear asked the court to fashion a five-year probation term with multiple conditions. She said the court had the ability to issue a lengthy prison sentence if Pohlmeier violated any of his probation requirements.

Judge Michael Smith said he agreed with Bear that Pohlmeier had made progress with his substance abuse. He felt probation was not appropriate because Pohlmeier had sold drugs to others multiple times in the past two decades.

“What I am bothered by is that several of your convictions are for distribution,” Smith said.

Smith ordered Pohlmeier to serve a term of eight to ten years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections on the drug distribution charge. He also ordered a term of one to two years on the fentanyl possession charge. Pohlmeier will serve both charges at the same time.