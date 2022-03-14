Plattsmouth man receives prison time for assault

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man who tried to strangle his girlfriend will spend time in state prison for the offense.

Sergio E. Sanchez, 45, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for plea and sentencing hearings. He pled guilty to a Class IV felony charge of attempted strangulation and a Class I misdemeanor charge of domestic assault-third degree.

Prosecutors agreed to reduce both of their original charges against Sanchez in exchange for his pleas. They had previously dismissed two additional charges in the case.

The plea bargain called for both sides to recommend a prison sentence of two years on the strangulation charge and one year on the domestic assault charge. There was also a recommendation that he would serve both sentences at the same time.

Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court a female victim contacted emergency dispatchers at 4:49 a.m. Dec. 9. She asked them to help her at her Plattsmouth home.

Officers arrived at the home and learned Sanchez had recently been released from jail. He went to his girlfriend’s home and soon began drinking. The victim told authorities he became verbally and physically aggressive towards her.

Officers noticed teeth marks on the victim’s left shoulder and a red mark under her left eye. She told them Sanchez struck her in the face and bit her on her shoulder. He then began strangling her around her throat. Fedde said the victim was unable to breathe due to the pressure of Sanchez’s arms.

The victim kicked Sanchez in a private area in order to get him off her. She was able to get free and contacted authorities for help.

Police officers reported that Sanchez began calling them many names as they arrested him. He later spit on the interior window of the patrol car as they were taking him to Cass County Jail.

Sanchez has been in jail for the past 96 days on a bond of $500,000, 10 percent. He asked to have the bond reduced to $25,000, 10 percent, during a bond review hearing in early January, but the court ordered the bond remain at the $500,000 level.

Both sides agreed to proceed to immediate sentencing Monday morning. Fedde asked the court to impose the recommended prison sentence. He said Sanchez had previously threatened the same victim and had a lengthy criminal history from his home state of Illinois.

“Mr. Sanchez has a problem with alcohol. He can’t stop drinking,” Fedde said. “When he drinks, he becomes violent and dangerous.”

Defense attorney Julie Bear told the court Sanchez had grown up on the streets of Chicago and had a rough childhood. She said the victim had consented to the plea agreement.

Judge Michael Smith ordered Sanchez to serve two years in prison on the strangulation charge and one year on the domestic assault charge. He will serve the sentences concurrently and will receive credit for his time at Cass County Jail.

