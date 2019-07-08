PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man will spend one year on probation for pinning a teenager to the ground during a domestic argument.
Danny L. Brodersen II, 43, appeared in Cass County District Court Monday morning for sentencing on a Class I misdemeanor charge. He pled guilty in May to one count of negligent child abuse. The state reduced its original Class IIIA felony charge as part of a plea agreement.
Brodersen and a female teenager became involved in a physical argument Jan. 6. Brodersen grabbed the female by the neck and pinned her to the ground. Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde said this was painful for the female and fit the definition of child abuse.
Fedde told the court Monday that Brodersen was a suitable candidate for probation. Both of Brodersen’s previous criminal convictions involved alcohol, and Fedde said it appeared alcohol played a role in the January incident. He asked the court to include alcohol abstinence as a key component of any potential probation sentence.
“He appears to be remorseful for what occurred,” Fedde said.
Defense attorney Timothy Nelsen also asked the court to issue probation. Nelsen said Brodersen was apologetic about his actions and was willing to accept any probation terms the court felt necessary to apply.
Judge Michael Smith ordered Brodersen to serve 12 months of probation. He must pay a $250 fine and all court costs within one year, and he will be required to complete a victim empathy program and anger management class. Brodersen will also be required to abstain from alcohol, submit to random alcohol tests and pay fees for mandatory probation programs.