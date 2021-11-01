Plattsmouth man receives probation for perjury charge

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man will spend the next 24 months on probation for perjury and firearms charges.

Steven R. Strom, 73, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. Strom accepted a plea deal with prosecutors during a September hearing. He pled guilty to a Class II felony charge of attempted possession of a weapon by a prohibited person and a Class III felony charge of perjury.

Authorities issued a protection order against Strom in December 2019 as part of a divorce proceeding. One of the requirements of the protection order was that Strom could not own or possess any firearms.

Strom appeared in court in 2020 for a divorce trial. He testified that he had two firearms at his house in Plattsmouth.

Plattsmouth police visited his home in December 2020 after learning about the testimony, which was a violation of the protection order. After police entered the residence, Strom handed an officer a loaded handgun that he had been keeping in his bedroom.

Police also found 18 additional firearms inside an unlocked safe. This was the basis for the perjury charge.

The state originally charged Strom with 20 felony counts. Nineteen of those charges were possession of a weapon by a prohibited person. The state agreed to dismiss 18 charges as part of the plea bargain.

Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde told the court Monday it was a difficult case since Strom had no previous law violations. He said Strom had served in the Vietnam War and had lived an honorable life until the protection order and perjury violations.

“Probation is appropriate here,” Sunde said.

Defense attorney Spencer Werth said Strom was a firearms enthusiast who had been a lifelong member of the National Rifle Association. He said Strom had given away all of his firearms. Werth said his client’s gun collection had been worth more than $100,000.

Judge Michael Smith ordered Strom to spend 24 months on probation. He must abstain from alcohol, pay all probation fees and visit with probation officials.

Smith also ordered Strom to treat all employees of the probation office with respect during office appointments. He said there would be a 60-day jail sentence if Strom did not comply with any terms of the probation order.

