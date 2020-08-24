Plattsmouth man receives probation for second DUI

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man who rolled his utility-terrain vehicle while he was driving drunk will spend the next two years on probation.

Joel W. Adams, 35, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. Adams pled guilty in June to a Class W misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-second offense. The state dismissed a charge of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest as part of a plea bargain.

A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw Adams driving a vehicle with no lights near the intersection of Main Street and South Third Street in Plattsmouth. The vehicle disappeared before the deputy was able to pursue it.

Adams was traveling near the 16000 block of River Road shortly before 1 a.m. June 24 when he lost control of the UTV. He was injured when the vehicle rolled over.

CCSO deputies and Plattsmouth police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the scene. Rescue crews transported him to Nebraska Medicine’s trauma center for his injuries.

Medical staff obtained a blood draw from Adams at the trauma center. A test revealed he had a blood-alcohol content level of .153.