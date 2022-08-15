Plattsmouth man receives sentence for DUI incident

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth resident who was driving while intoxicated this past winter will spend the next three years on probation.

Derek L. Harper, 40, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He pled no contest in May to two charges. He entered his pleas to a Class W misdemeanor of driving under the influence of alcohol-third offense and a Class IV felony of driving while revoked from DUI.

A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy was driving on 24th Avenue south of Plattsmouth at 2 a.m. Dec. 12, 2021. The deputy saw a pickup truck driving on the road. He pulled up the license plate number and discovered the driver had a suspended license.

The deputy followed the pickup truck until it pulled into a driveway in Beaver Lake. The deputy saw Harper was the driver and detected an odor of alcohol on his breath. He conducted a preliminary breath test after Harper failed several field sobriety tests. The blood alcohol content level was .116 at 2:24 a.m.

The deputy placed Harper under arrest and transported him to Cass County Jail. A chemical breath test conducted at the jail revealed a BAC of .103.

Harper had previously been convicted of DUI offenses twice in the past 15 years. Both offenses took place in Lancaster County. The first DUI conviction was on July 29, 2009, and the second was on May 22, 2013.

Deputy County Attorney Chris Perrone said the state recognized that the last DUI conviction took place nearly ten years ago. He asked the court to impose multiple terms and conditions if there was a probation order. He also asked the court to mandate that Harper follow all terms of his chemical dependency evaluation.

Defense attorney Douglas Amen told the court his client enrolled in treatment immediately after the incident and had not consumed any alcohol since then. He said Harper committed several offenses in his teens and 20s but had straightened out his life since then. He felt Harper would be able to successfully complete a probation term.

“The maturity for Mr. Harper may have come late, but it has arrived,” Amen said.

Amen also presented four exhibits to the court. One exhibit contained results of the chemical dependency evaluation and others were letters of support for Harper.

Judge Michael Smith told Harper he had prepared separate orders for a jail sentence and for probation prior to the hearing. He told Harper he would place him on 36 months of probation.

Harper must pay a mandatory $1,000 fine, attend a Mothers Against Drunk Driving victim impact panel and abstain from alcohol during the probation. He must also attend 12-step meetings and follow all recommendations of the chemical dependency evaluation.

Harper will have his driver’s license suspended for 15 years. He will be able to obtain an ignition interlock device after 45 days.

Harper will also serve 30 days in Cass County Jail. He will serve his time on ten consecutive weekends beginning this Friday.