Plattsmouth man receives sentence for third DUI

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man will spend two years on probation and pay a $1,000 fine for driving drunk near downtown Plattsmouth this past spring.

Michael E. Wutke, 46, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He pled guilty in November to a Class W misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-third offense.

A Plattsmouth police officer saw Wutke drive past her patrol car on Chicago Avenue at 8:08 p.m. May 22. She noticed the car had expired license plates and stopped the vehicle on South 9th Street.

Wutke told the officer he was bringing a passenger to the hospital, but he was unable to answer why he stopped at an alcohol store shortly before he was pulled over. The officer smelled the odor of alcohol on his breath and saw empty bottles of liquor on the floor of the car.

Wutke failed several field sobriety tests and had to catch himself on the patrol car to keep from stumbling backwards. The officer arrested him after a preliminary breath test revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .344. A chemical test conducted later at Cass County Jail revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .285.

Wutke had previously been convicted of drunk driving twice in the previous 12 months. The first offense took place in Cass County and the second happened in Sarpy County.

Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court Wutke had not been on probation in either of the previous two DUI cases. He also said Wutke had made significant progress in a treatment program since the May incident.

“Given the steps he’s taken, the state feels probation is warranted in this case,” Fedde said. “It seems like this is the first time he has actively wanted to take care of the problem.”

Defense attorney Julie Bear also asked the court to issue a probation sentence. She said her client had entered a residential treatment program and had been in Alcoholics Anonymous meetings six times each week. Wutke has taken anger management classes and Bible study sessions and has passed daily breath tests in the program.

“He looks like a different individual than he did when I first started representing him,” Bear said.

A third DUI offense has a mandatory jail requirement of 30 days. Wutke spent 23 days in Cass County Jail after his initial arrest, which would fulfill the good-time requirements of a 30-day sentence. Bear asked the court to issue a sentence of time served in addition to a probation term.

Judge Michael Smith said Wutke’s work in the treatment program made a difference in the sentencing outcome. He ordered Wutke to serve 24 months of probation and complete 80 hours of community service.

Wutke must pay all court costs and probation fees and a mandatory $1,000 fine. He must attend a Mothers Against Drunk Driving victim impact panel, follow all recommendations of a chemical dependency evaluation and take part in cognitive behavior therapy sessions.

Wutke will have his driver’s license suspended for the next ten years. He will be able to install an ignition interlock device on his car after 45 days. Smith also sentenced Wutke to time served on the mandatory jail term.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.