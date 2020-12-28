Plattsmouth man sent to prison for burglary

“It was certainly clear that Mr. Gillott was the main person in this case,” Fedde said. “While there were other people in the car, he was the only person who broke into the property and took items.”

Fedde said Gillott had been one of the first people to participate in the new Cass County Drug Court system. The program attempts to help people break free of drug addiction through treatment and monitoring options instead of jail.

Authorities learned on July 25 that Gillott had tested positive for three drugs. This happened just three days before the burglary.

“He’s been given every chance that could be given,” Fedde said. “He is not a suitable candidate for probation.”

Judge Michael Smith followed terms of a plea agreement between the prosecution and defense. Gillott will serve one to two years in state prison on the three drug charges. He will then serve three to four years in prison on the burglary charge. He will receive credit for 152 days he has spent in jail.

Gillott will also be required to pay $5,000 in restitution to Future Technologies. That amount will reimburse the company for its insurance deductible. The insurance company covered the remaining $10,807.62 in damages.

