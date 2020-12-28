Plattsmouth man sent to prison for burglary

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man who stole more than $15,000 worth of communications equipment from a Cass County cell tower was sentenced to prison Monday morning.
Joseph R. Gillott, 36, took part in a sentencing hearing for two cases in Cass County District Court. One case involved a Class IIA felony charge of burglary. The second case involved three possession of controlled substance charges. Two charges were Class IV felonies and the other was a Class I misdemeanor.
Gillott has been in Cass County Jail since authorities arrested him July 30. He was inside a vehicle that went to the Future Technologies communications tower on 96th Street on July 28. A metal fence surrounded a building that was filled with equipment used for cell phone operations.
Gillott left the car at 2:14 a.m. and broke into the fenced-in area. He then used a prybar to open a locked door to the building. He took copper wires, a transmitter and other equipment before leaving the area in the car.
Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court Monday morning that Gillott caused $15,807.62 in damages during the burglary. Authorities were able to identify him because he was wearing a sleeveless t-shirt that exposed tattoos on his arm. CCSO deputies had come into contact with Gillott on previous occasions and recognized those specific tattoos.
“It was certainly clear that Mr. Gillott was the main person in this case,” Fedde said. “While there were other people in the car, he was the only person who broke into the property and took items.”
Fedde said Gillott had been one of the first people to participate in the new Cass County Drug Court system. The program attempts to help people break free of drug addiction through treatment and monitoring options instead of jail.
Authorities learned on July 25 that Gillott had tested positive for three drugs. This happened just three days before the burglary.
“He’s been given every chance that could be given,” Fedde said. “He is not a suitable candidate for probation.”
Judge Michael Smith followed terms of a plea agreement between the prosecution and defense. Gillott will serve one to two years in state prison on the three drug charges. He will then serve three to four years in prison on the burglary charge. He will receive credit for 152 days he has spent in jail.
Gillott will also be required to pay $5,000 in restitution to Future Technologies. That amount will reimburse the company for its insurance deductible. The insurance company covered the remaining $10,807.62 in damages.