Plattsmouth man sent to prison for drugs

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth resident will spend time in state prison for distributing illegal drugs from his home.

Christopher M. Hampton, 46, appeared in Cass County District Court on Tuesday morning for a sentencing hearing. He accepted a plea deal in November that eliminated seven felony charges. He pled guilty to one Class IIA felony charge of possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver-psilocybin.

Plattsmouth police officers served a search warrant at Hampton’s home in March 2021. They had been investigating him for potential drug activity at his residence.

Police officers and detectives found Hampton inside the home with a large amount of marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. They determined the quantity was more than what Hampton would have needed for only personal use. They found more than one pound of marijuana during the search.

Police arrested Hampton and transported him to Cass County Jail. They also removed children from the home and placed them in foster care.

Deputy County Attorney Michael Johnson told the court the state had agreed to recommend a prison sentence of 12-18 months. He said Hampton’s first criminal offense took place in 1995 and he had been revoked from probation four times. He said Hampton appeared to have made wholesale changes to his life since his 2021 arrest.

“By all accounts he’s taken this seriously,” Johnson said. “It looks like he is putting his life together.”

Defense attorney Julie Bear told the court Hampton had made significant strides since March. He has been sober for 11 months and has completed a treatment program through the Salvation Army. She said he attends Alcoholics Anonymous meetings four times a week and has re-established relationships with many family members.

“It’s like looking at a different person,” Bear said.

Bear said she felt it was important to highlight Hampton’s progress. She said she would ask for the recommended sentence that was outlined in the plea agreement.

Hampton told the court the Salvation Army program had changed his life in many ways.

“I’ve worked hard to get my recovery to this point,” Hampton said. “I apologize to everyone for putting them through this. This is my fault.”

Judge Michael Smith told Hampton he believed he was being sincere in his statements. He told him probation was not an option because of the nature of the offense. He said he also took Hampton’s criminal history into consideration when making his decision.

“There has to be some accountability to the larger public for your actions,” Smith said.

Smith ordered Hampton to spend 12-18 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections. Hampton will be given credit for 61 days he spent in Cass County Jail. He will turn himself in to Cass County authorities on March 1 to be transported to state prison.

