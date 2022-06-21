Plattsmouth man sent to prison for felonies

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man who sexually abused two young children multiple times will spend more than a decade in state prison.

Mark S. Sachs, 34, appeared in Cass County District Court on Tuesday morning for a sentencing hearing. He pled no contest in March to two identical counts of attempted sexual assault of a child-first degree. Both charges are Class II felonies.

Prosecutors agreed to dismiss four other sexual assault charges in exchange for the no contest pleas. Two of the dismissed charges were Class IIA felonies and the other two were Class IIIA felonies.

Both sides entered into a plea agreement that recommended prison sentences of 15-25 years on each charge. The plea deal also contained a recommendation for Sachs to serve both sentences at the same time.

Sachs took part in a habitual criminal enhancement hearing prior to sentencing. Deputy County Attorney Michael Johnson provided exhibits that proved Sachs could be classified as a habitual criminal. This meant Sachs would be required to serve a mandatory minimum of ten years in state prison with no chance of parole.

Johnson told the court Sachs had been living in Plattsmouth with three people when the sexual assaults took place. A woman left the house to work during the evenings, which meant Sachs was home alone with two young girls under the age of 12. Sachs sexually assaulted the children multiple times.

Sachs threatened both girls about speaking to other adults about the assaults. He told them he would harm other people if they told anyone else. A family member learned about the crimes in March 2021 and spoke to investigators. They arrested Sachs on May 21, 2021, and charged him with the felony offenses.

“These are unspeakable crimes,” Johnson said. “There are no words I can say to describe how heinous these actions were.”

Johnson said Sachs had a lengthy criminal history that included felony domestic assault in Missouri and many crimes in Cass County. He was convicted of third-degree domestic assault in Cass County in 2012, 2016 and 2017. He spent time in state prison from October 2017 to July 2019 for three charges of domestic assault and one charge of terroristic threats.

“These indicate his abusive nature and show his nature of anti-social behavior,” Johnson said.

Defense attorney Angela Minahan asked the court to follow terms of the plea deal. She also asked the court to give her client credit for 397 days already served in Cass County Jail.

Judge Michael Smith said Sachs would have his name listed on the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry. Smith said he did not know the details of the plea negotiations, but he indicated he would have sentenced Sachs to many more years in prison.

“I would probably have given you a lot more, Mr. Sachs, but I will abide by the agreement,” Smith said.

Smith ordered Sachs to serve a term of 15 to 25 years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections on both charges on a concurrent basis. Sachs will have to spend a minimum of 12.5 years in prison before he will be eligible to be released.

