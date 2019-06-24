PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man who drove drunk in Cass County and led authorities on a foot chase through a snowy cornfield will spend time in state prison.
Joseph M. Hofler, 31, appeared in Cass County District Court Monday morning for sentencing on three charges. He pled guilty in April to one Class IIIA felony charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-.15+-third offense. He also pled guilty to a Class I misdemeanor charge of obstructing a peace officer and a Class II misdemeanor of no proof of financial responsibility.
The state dismissed seven other charges against Hofler as part of a plea bargain. These included one felony charge, five misdemeanors and one infraction.
Hofler had started serving 36 months of probation in July 2018 for a Class IV felony charge of possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine. He was not allowed to consume alcohol or drugs during this time.
Douglas County authorities arrested Hofler on Sept. 30, 2018, for driving under the influence of alcohol and refusing to submit to a breath test. It was Hofler’s third lifetime DUI charge. He had also been arrested for DUI in Cass County in November 2006 and Sarpy County in September 2013.
Hofler was sentenced on Feb. 8, 2019, for a Class IIIA felony charge of DUI-.15+-third offense in Douglas County. His driver’s license was suspended for five years at the hearing. He was also prohibited from drinking alcohol.
Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde told the court Hofler did not follow either of these instructions. Hofler was involved in a single-vehicle accident west of Murray on Feb. 9. He crashed his car into a ditch near the intersection of Highway 1 and 24th Street at 12:58 a.m.
A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived on scene and saw Hofler leave the car on a very cold night. Hofler fled into a snowy cornfield after the deputy told him to stop. A short foot pursuit took place before the deputy found Hofler trying to hide in a snowdrift in the field.
Hofler refused to listen to the deputy’s orders and was uncooperative both verbally and physically. The officer drew his gun because it was dark in the cornfield and he was unsure what Hofler’s next actions would be.
“He refused the officer’s commands and kept his right hand hidden behind his back during this time,” Sunde said. “The officer was very much afraid for his own safety.”
Sunde said the deputy was starting to lose feeling in his fingers because of the severe cold. The deputy switched to his taser as a precaution and continued to point it at Hofler. He did not have to use the taser and was able to detain Hofler in the snowdrift.
Sunde said Hofler was unable to walk back to the car without staggering. The deputy found several open containers of alcohol in Hofler’s vehicle. Authorities later learned Hofler was driving a car with fictitious license plates. There were also no registration or insurance cards in the vehicle.
The deputy transported Hofler to Cass County Jail on several charges. Hofler refused to take a preliminary breath test at the scene and a chemical breath test at the jail. Sunde said he also threatened authorities when he was being booked at the jail.
Sunde asked the court to send Hofler to state prison. He said Hofler had endangered members of the public by driving drunk in Cass County. He said Hofler had not treated authorities well during either the chase or arrest, and he told the court Hofler’s criminal history dated back to 2004.
“Because of this repeat behavior I’d ask for consecutive sentences in these cases,” Sunde said. “Recognizing all of the chances he’s had over the years, this warrants a significant term in prison.”
Defense attorney Julie Bear told the court Hofler had a difficult upbringing without any positive role models. She said he had recently completed an intensive outpatient treatment program and had spent time in an inpatient treatment facility. She asked the court to keep Hofler on probation in order to continue these rehabilitation options.
“Every time I talk to him I feel hopeful he will turn his life around in a positive manner,” Bear said.
Judge Michael Smith said probation was no longer a suitable outcome. He ordered Hofler to spend one year in Cass County Jail for the DUI charge, 180 days on the obstructing authorities charge and 30 days for having no proof of insurance. He also ordered him to serve one year for violating probation on the original methamphetamine charge.
All of the sentences will be carried out on a consecutive basis. Hofler will also have his driver’s license suspended for 15 years and will have to complete 12 months of post-release supervision.
Hofler then told the court he would rather serve his time at the Nebraska Department of Corrections than at Cass County Jail. He said he would prefer going to state prison because of the possibility of entering a work-release program there. Smith granted Hofler his request and switched all of the sentences from county jail to state prison.