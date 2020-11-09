Plattsmouth man sent to state prison

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man will spend time in state prison for failing to notify authorities about his address change while he was on the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry.

Michael D. Winchel, 43, appeared in Cass County District Court for sentencing on a Class IIIA felony charge of violation of sex offender registry act-failure to report address change. Authorities arrested him in May after they discovered the violation.

Winchel was placed on the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry in 2011 after he was convicted of two felony charges of enticement of a minor for indecent purposes. Winchel drove into a parking lot in downtown Plattsmouth and asked three young teenage girls to get into his car. He offered alcohol to one of the victims and tried to keep one of the girls from leaving the car.

Winchel was sentenced to a prison term of two to four years for the crimes. He was also placed on the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry for 25 years.

People who are on the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry are required to tell authorities where they are currently living at all times. They must report any address changes in a prompt manner.