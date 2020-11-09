Plattsmouth man sent to state prison

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man will spend time in state prison for failing to notify authorities about his address change while he was on the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry.
Michael D. Winchel, 43, appeared in Cass County District Court for sentencing on a Class IIIA felony charge of violation of sex offender registry act-failure to report address change. Authorities arrested him in May after they discovered the violation.
Winchel was placed on the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry in 2011 after he was convicted of two felony charges of enticement of a minor for indecent purposes. Winchel drove into a parking lot in downtown Plattsmouth and asked three young teenage girls to get into his car. He offered alcohol to one of the victims and tried to keep one of the girls from leaving the car.
Winchel was sentenced to a prison term of two to four years for the crimes. He was also placed on the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry for 25 years.
People who are on the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry are required to tell authorities where they are currently living at all times. They must report any address changes in a prompt manner.
Winchel was convicted of violating those requirements for the first time in March 2015. He had not informed Cass County authorities about moving to a different apartment in Plattsmouth at that time. He spent 60 days in Cass County Jail for the offense.
Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde said Winchel had moved to Iowa after 2015. He had reported his address change to Iowa authorities, but police became concerned when they had not received any updates from him earlier this year. They learned that Winchel had not been living at his Iowa address for at least five months.
Fedde said authorities discovered Winchel had moved to Plattsmouth this past spring. He had been in town for at least two weeks without notifying authorities about his address change.
Fedde said he was very concerned because of Winchel’s prior history with sexual offenses. Winchel’s criminal history also included three convictions of driving under the influence of alcohol, attempted burglary, attempted third-degree assault and violation of a protection order.
“There’s plenty of evidence here that shows he just doesn’t care about the law,” Fedde said. “This wasn’t a mistake or someone accidentally forgetting to register. He’s just flaunting the law here. He knowingly came back here to Plattsmouth for who knows how long.”
Defense attorney Julie Bear said her client had moved to Plattsmouth because he would have been homeless if he had stayed in Iowa. She said Winchel had struggled to find housing and employment in recent years. She asked the court to issue a probation sentence that would help him address his addiction issues.
“Frankly, I think that would help him turn the corner here,” Bear said. “I don’t think incarceration would assist in his recovery efforts.”
Judge Michael Smith felt there were “substantial and compelling reasons” for Winchel to receive a prison sentence. He said Winchel’s lengthy criminal history was a factor in his decision.
Smith ordered Winchel to serve one year in the Nebraska Department of Corrections. He will receive credit for four days already served in jail. Winchel will spend 18 months on post-release supervision after he completes his prison sentence.
