Plattsmouth man sentenced for assaulting family member

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man will spend 90 days in jail and serve five years of probation for assaulting a family member in May 2021.

Alexander M. Keller, 30, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He pled no contest in May to three Class I misdemeanor charges. He entered pleas to charges of commit child abuse negligently, third-degree assault and second-degree false imprisonment.

The state agreed to recommend five years of probation and a 90-day jail sentence as part of a plea bargain. Prosecutors agreed that Keller could serve the jail time either in one lump sum or on consecutive weekends.

A Plattsmouth police officer received information about an assault that had taken place in town on May 31, 2021. A minor child had been taken to CHI Health Midlands for his injuries. Police officers went to the hospital and spoke with the parents.

Authorities learned Keller had become upset when a minor child had taken food out of a refrigerator. He grabbed the child and slammed his face and forehead into a counter. He then pushed the child into the refrigerator.

Doctors placed nine stitches on the child’s forehead for his lacerations. He was also treated for a bump on the back of his head and several scratches on his face.

Cass County Attorney Colin Palm told the court Monday morning that Keller had been apologetic right away and told authorities he had lost his temper. He also enrolled in intensive family preservation classes and counseling sessions. Palm said that response played a factor in the type of sentencing recommendations the state offered.

“Even before the plea agreement happened he took a number of corrective actions,” Palm said. “I do think it’s an appropriate recommendation.”

Defense attorney Justin Kalemkiarian told the court his client was genuinely remorseful. He said the relationship between Keller and the child had improved significantly since the incident due to therapy sessions. Keller has also completed a parenting class.

Judge Michael Smith said he would follow the plea agreement. He ordered Keller to serve two years on probation and spend 90 days in jail on the child abuse charge. Keller will begin serving 30 consecutive weekends in Cass County Jail on Friday.

Keller will serve two years on probation on the third-degree assault charge and one year on the false imprisonment charge. All three probation terms will run on a consecutive basis, which will create a total of five years.

Smith ordered Keller to complete 150 hours of community service and take part in a victim empathy program. He must also continue his outpatient counseling sessions.