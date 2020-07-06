Plattsmouth man sentenced for attempted burglary

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man who stole items from a Cass County business last year learned Monday morning that he would spend four years on probation.
David J. Kolpitcke, 34, appeared in Cass County District Court for a sentencing hearing. He entered a plea last year to a Class IIA felony of attempted burglary. Prosecutors had originally charged him with a Class IIA felony of burglary, but they reduced the charge as part of a plea bargain.
Plattsmouth police officers arrested Kolpitcke in April 2019 after they learned about a burglary that had taken place at a business on South 15th Street. They found Kolpitcke with a pellet rifle and several knives that had been on the company’s property. They also learned he had taken money, alcohol and other items from the business.
The value of the items was $2,704.99. Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde asked the court to order Kolpitcke to pay restitution for the stolen items. He also said Kolpitcke should repay a small amount the business suffered in cleanup costs.
Kolpitcke was scheduled to appear in court in late January for a sentencing hearing. The court issued an arrest warrant after he failed to appear on that date.
Police in La Crosse, Wisc., arrested him in late June on the warrant. He was transported back to Nebraska and was booked into Cass County Jail on June 30. He has remained in custody since then.
Fedde said the state would recommend probation in order to give Kolpitcke the opportunity to pay the restitution amount. He asked the court to sentence Kolpitcke to a Specialized Substance Abuse Supervision (SSAS) form of probation.
Defense attorney Julie Bear also asked the court to issue a probation sentence. She said her client had been hospitalized numerous times with medical conditions and had been living in Wisconsin to be closer to family.
“He’s never had probation before,” Bear said. “He would certainly benefit from probation and the structure it would provide him with.”
Kolpitcke appeared before the court via webcam from the jail. He gave an apology to Plattsmouth residents for his actions at the local business. He also told the court he was sorry for not appearing at the original sentencing hearing in January.
Judge Michael Smith ordered Kolpitcke to serve 48 months of probation. He will be required to repay $2,779.99 within four years. He said Kolpitcke would have to pay court costs but would not be required to pay either a fine or probation fees.
“I want your money going to the victim to pay restitution,” Smith said.
Kolpitcke will serve his probation in a SSAS format. This will include drug treatment programs, cognitive behavior therapy and classes on various life skills. He will also be required to attend individual counseling as part of probation.
