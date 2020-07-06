Plattsmouth man sentenced for attempted burglary

Fedde said the state would recommend probation in order to give Kolpitcke the opportunity to pay the restitution amount. He asked the court to sentence Kolpitcke to a Specialized Substance Abuse Supervision (SSAS) form of probation.

Defense attorney Julie Bear also asked the court to issue a probation sentence. She said her client had been hospitalized numerous times with medical conditions and had been living in Wisconsin to be closer to family.

“He’s never had probation before,” Bear said. “He would certainly benefit from probation and the structure it would provide him with.”

Kolpitcke appeared before the court via webcam from the jail. He gave an apology to Plattsmouth residents for his actions at the local business. He also told the court he was sorry for not appearing at the original sentencing hearing in January.

Judge Michael Smith ordered Kolpitcke to serve 48 months of probation. He will be required to repay $2,779.99 within four years. He said Kolpitcke would have to pay court costs but would not be required to pay either a fine or probation fees.

“I want your money going to the victim to pay restitution,” Smith said.

Kolpitcke will serve his probation in a SSAS format. This will include drug treatment programs, cognitive behavior therapy and classes on various life skills. He will also be required to attend individual counseling as part of probation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.