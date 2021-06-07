Plattsmouth man sentenced for domestic abuse

Fedde said Mather then took the victim’s car keys and got into the driver’s seat of her car. The female convinced Mather to let her inside the car, but she was unable to convince him to stop driving. He then reached over from the driver’s seat and began choking her with his hands. The victim said it became hard for her to breathe. One of his hands also struck her lip and caused it to bleed.

Mather crashed the car and then left the scene. The female attempted to drive her car home, but it only traveled several blocks before breaking down due to the damage from the crash.

Authorities later arrested Mather and transported him to Cass County Jail. He spent nine days in jail before posting bond.

Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court Monday that Mather’s criminal history warranted a prison sentence. He said Mather had spent 290 days in jail on his second domestic assault conviction, but he did not believe that had left an impression on him.

“He has not learned from the first domestic assault and he has not learned from his second domestic assault,” Fedde said. “I’m not sure he’s learned anything from his third time through either.”