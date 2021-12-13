Plattsmouth man sentenced for driving drunk in town

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man who drove drunk in city limits earlier this year will spend time in jail and serve a probation sentence.

Michael M. Sullivan, 52, took part in a sentencing hearing in Cass County District Court on Monday morning. He pled no contest in September to a Class W misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-third offense. He also pled no contest to a Class I misdemeanor charge of fleeing to avoid arrest.

A resident called authorities after spotting Sullivan’s vehicle on Highway 75 at 5:31 p.m. April 29. The caller said Sullivan was swerving in and out of lanes while crossing the Platte River. A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy received the news and spotted Sullivan in his white Ram pickup at the intersection of Highway 75 and Oak Hill Road.

Sullivan stopped at the intersection for a moment, but he then drove through a red traffic light in the southbound lanes of the highway. He turned left at the intersection of Highway 75 and Highway 66 and drove toward the roundabout by Plattsmouth High School.

The deputy activated his siren but Sullivan did not stop his truck. He struck the curb near Plattsmouth Animal Hospital and went on West 8th Avenue before turning on Pleasant Drive. He then stopped in his driveway on Thayer Street.

Sullivan failed several field-sobriety tests and was arrested after a preliminary breath test. Authorities later conducted a chemical breath test at Cass County Jail. The exam registered a blood-alcohol content level of .280.

Sullivan had committed two previous DUI offenses in Cass County. The first conviction took place in June 2012 and the second happened in February 2015.

Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court Sullivan had completed a treatment program and had attended a Mothers Against Drunk Driving victim impact panel. He asked the court to revoke Sullivan’s driving privileges for 15 years.

Defense attorney Michael Wilson asked the court to issue a term of probation. He said Sullivan had not consumed alcohol since August and had voluntarily spent time in treatment.

“He’s willing to do anything and everything this court would ask of him on probation,” Wilson said.

Judge Michael Smith noted Sullivan had completed both a treatment program and a relapse prevention program. He ordered Sullivan to spend the next 24 months on probation.

Sullivan must pay a $1,000 fine, monthly probation fees and all court costs. He will be required to wear a continuous alcohol monitoring device, complete a Making Appropriate Decisions class and obtain a 12-step program sponsor.

Smith ordered Sullivan’s driving privileges to be revoked for ten years. He will be eligible to obtain an ignition interlock device after 45 days. He will also be required to spend 30 days in jail. He will complete his jail sentence on weekends in December, January, February and March.

