Plattsmouth man sentenced for fourth lifetime DUI

“Relapse can happen. I understand that,” Sunde said. “But if you’re going to relapse, you don’t get behind the wheel.”

Sunde said the state wanted to send a strong message to community members that drinking and driving is unacceptable, and especially so for a repeat offense. He asked the court to impose a statutory sentence beyond the mandatory 30-day term for a third DUI. He also asked for a 15-year revocation of Endorf’s driver’s license.

Defense attorney Joseph Naatz told the court Endorf was a U.S. Navy veteran and was employed at Iowa Western Community College. He said his client had made valuable contributions to the academic community and had been trying to address his issues with alcohol.

“He’s a good candidate for probation,” Naatz said.

Judge Michael Smith told Endorf his DUI history was not good, but it had been more than four years since his last offense. He said that was the primary reason for a probation sentence instead of a longer jail sentence.

Smith ordered Endorf to spend the next 24 months on probation. He must pay court costs, monthly probation fees and a mandatory $1,000 fine, and he will have his driver’s license suspended for 15 years. He will be able to obtain an ignition interlock device after 45 days.