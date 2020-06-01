Plattsmouth man sentenced for having drugs in home

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man was sentenced Monday afternoon for leaving drug items within the reach of children in the house he was living in.
Kevin L. Culley, 42, appeared in Cass County District Court for a Class I misdemeanor charge of commit child abuse negligently. He pled guilty to the charge in February. Sentencing was deferred until Monday to allow him to take part in a drug treatment program.
Cass County Attorney Colin Palm told the court Plattsmouth detectives and police officers conducted a search warrant at a home on 1st Avenue on Jan. 15. Authorities had found drug items during a previous visit to the house in July 2019 and were conducting a follow-up investigation.
Palm said officers discovered 14 people were living in the house at the time. Culley was living with three other people in a bedroom.
Authorities went through the entire home and discovered every room was littered with trash and debris. Rotting food was located in the kitchen and mold was growing in the shower area of one of the bathrooms. Many other parts of the house had unsanitary conditions as well.
Palm said police officers found marijuana paraphernalia and methamphetamine-related items in Culley’s bedroom. Several of the items later tested positive for methamphetamine residue.
Palm said many of the drug-related objects were within reach of two minor children who lived with Culley at the property. That was the basis for the child abuse charge.
Both Palm and defense attorney Angela Minahan recommended a probation term to the court. Both said Culley had been making progress through his appearances in the Cass County Adult Drug Treatment Court program.
“Given what we’ve seen of Mr. Culley up to this point, he certainly is a very good candidate for probation,” Palm said.
“Mr. Culley has been very successful in drug court so far,” Minahan said. “I believe he will continue that type of success as we move forward.”
Judge Michael Smith agreed with both Palm and Minahan and ordered Culley to serve 24 months of probation. He must complete all drug court requirements and must abstain from alcohol and drugs. He will also be required to pay court costs.
