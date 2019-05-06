PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man who disobeyed a court order to drive with an ignition interlock device will serve 24 months of probation for the crime.
Lyle L. Bent, 30, appeared in Cass County District Court Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He pled guilty in February to one Class I misdemeanor charge of violation of ignition interlock permit. The state agreed to reduce its original Class IIA felony charge of driving while revoked from DUI in exchange for the plea.
A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped Bent at the intersection of Highway 75 and Oakhill Road in Plattsmouth at 5:09 p.m. Oct. 15. The deputy noticed Bent was driving with expired license plates and pulled him over to issue a citation.
The deputy saw Bent had an ignition interlock device inside the car but noticed it was not hooked up properly. Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde said Monday that the wires leading from the car to the device were not attached. He said Bent had purposely disconnected the device so he could drive without having to register his breath.
Sunde said he felt a jail sentence was warranted because of Bent’s criminal history. Bent had been convicted of marijuana possession eight times since 2006, and he had committed three driving under the influence of alcohol offenses in a 24-month period in 2010 and 2011. His driver’s license was suspended for 15 years as a result of the third DUI crime.
Sunde said Bent is also being charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. That case is currently pending in Cass County Court.
“He’s just a general scofflaw,” Sunde said. “I know it’s a Class I misdemeanor but it’s serious. He just takes it upon himself to disregard the law and disregard the court’s order. I think a statutory sentence is the only appropriate outcome here.”
Defense attorney Julie Bear told the court her client had recently started a new job and wanted to support his family. She said Bent believed the ignition interlock device had malfunctioned shortly before his arrest. She said there was a valid ignition interlock system in his car now.
Judge Michael Smith ordered Bent to serve 24 months on Specialized Substance Abuse Supervision probation. Bent will be required to maintain employment, abstain from alcohol and drugs and attend SSAS cognitive groups. He must pay all court costs by May 1, 2020, and submit to random tests and searches.