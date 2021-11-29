Plattsmouth man sentenced for keeping drugs in vehicle

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man who had multiple drug items in his car will spend the next 36 months on probation.

Michael Gruhn-McLaughlin, 30, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning. He recently accepted a plea deal that charged him with one Class II felony count of possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute-cocaine. The state dismissed two additional charges of possession of controlled substance as part of the plea bargain.

A Plattsmouth Police Department detective saw a driver acting suspiciously in the area of 1st Avenue and South 8th Street on Nov. 27, 2019. The detective approached the vehicle after the driver had stopped the car there.

Gruhn-McLaughlin was in the driver’s seat and told the detective a story he knew was false. The detective searched the car and found a large number of drug-related items. The list included 11 packages of THC-based gummy candies, two bags that contained 64 grams of a white-powdery substance, three separate packages of raw marijuana and several other packages of white powder.

Cass County Attorney Colin Palm told the court the state did not oppose probation for Gruhn-McLaughlin.

“He’s a relatively young man and the probation office would be prepared to indicate that he would be a suitable candidate for probation,” Palm said.

Defense attorney Donald Schense told the court his client was remorseful about his actions and wanted to remain a law-abiding citizen in the future.

“He’s never once made any excuses for his behavior,” Schense said. “He took full responsibility when he first spoke to me. I believe he will take every step to ensure nothing like this ever happens again.”

Judge Michael Smith ordered Gruhn-McLaughlin to serve 36 months on probation. Gruhn-McLaughlin must obey all laws, remain employed, submit to random drug and alcohol tests and abstain from alcohol and drugs. He will also be required to complete a Making Appropriate Decisions course, cognitive behavior therapy sessions and a relapse prevention program.

