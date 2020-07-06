Plattsmouth man sentenced for stealing tires

“Mr. Stearns was sentenced in May to four years of probation, but his record was much more notable than Mr. Hamacher,” Sunde said. “I’d ask the court to issue a probation sentence of two years.”

Defense attorney Julie Bear said her client had already suffered consequences from the incident. She said he spent four days in jail after his initial arrest and lost his job soon after.

Bear asked the court to issue a lighter sentence due to Hamacher’s actions after the theft took place. She said he had cooperated with authorities throughout the investigation and had helped them resolve the case in a smooth fashion.

“I believe Mr. Hamacher should receive some benefit for his cooperation,” Bear said. “I’d ask the court to issue either a one-year probation term because this is a misdemeanor or issue a sentence of time served with a fine.”

Judge Michael Smith ordered Hamacher to serve 24 months on probation. Hamacher must pay a $250 fine and all court costs within two years, and he will be required to complete 80 hours of community service. He must also complete a chemical dependency evaluation within 30 days and take part in a victim empathy program.

