Plattsmouth man sentenced for stealing tires

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man who helped a co-defendant steal tires from a Cass County business will spend the next two years on probation.
Scott D. Hamacher, 41, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He pled guilty in April to a Class I misdemeanor of attempted theft by taking-$1,500 to $5,000.
Prosecutors reduced their original Class IV felony charge as part of a plea bargain. They also dismissed a second felony charge.
Hamacher and co-defendant Larry C. Stearns, 48, had been employees of a transportation and trucking company in 2019. They went to the company’s Louisville location at 4 a.m. Oct. 26 and used their keys to access the property. They loaded eight new semi-truck tires into a vehicle and drove away with the stolen items.
Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde told the court a witness saw the two men driving away with the semi tires. A Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigator learned they had taken the items to Lincoln and told them to a buyer there for approximately $1,000. The retail value of the tires was approximately $2,400.
Stearns pled guilty to a similar charge in March and was sentenced earlier this year. The court ordered him to spend four years on probation.
Sunde asked the court to give Hamacher a lighter sentence than Stearns. He said Stearns had a more extensive criminal history than Hamacher.
“Mr. Stearns was sentenced in May to four years of probation, but his record was much more notable than Mr. Hamacher,” Sunde said. “I’d ask the court to issue a probation sentence of two years.”
Defense attorney Julie Bear said her client had already suffered consequences from the incident. She said he spent four days in jail after his initial arrest and lost his job soon after.
Bear asked the court to issue a lighter sentence due to Hamacher’s actions after the theft took place. She said he had cooperated with authorities throughout the investigation and had helped them resolve the case in a smooth fashion.
“I believe Mr. Hamacher should receive some benefit for his cooperation,” Bear said. “I’d ask the court to issue either a one-year probation term because this is a misdemeanor or issue a sentence of time served with a fine.”
Judge Michael Smith ordered Hamacher to serve 24 months on probation. Hamacher must pay a $250 fine and all court costs within two years, and he will be required to complete 80 hours of community service. He must also complete a chemical dependency evaluation within 30 days and take part in a victim empathy program.
