Plattsmouth man sentenced on federal child porn charges

OMAHA – A 51-year-old Plattsmouth man was sentenced on Wednesday in federal court in Omaha for transportation of child pornography.

United States District Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Jeffrey Fox to 66 months of imprisonment and a $20,000 fine, a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Nebraska said. There is no parole in the federal system. After completing his term of imprisonment, Fox will begin a five-year term of supervised release, the release said.

On Oct. 21, 2018, Fox uploaded 15 images of child pornography to his Yahoo account. On Jan. 7, 2019, agents executed a search warrant on that account and located 10 instances between Oct. 26, 2017, and Jan. 22, 2018, in which Fox uploaded child pornography to the account. Agents later spoke with Fox who admitted sending child pornography to the account, the release said.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May of 2006 by the Department of Justice.

The case was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

