PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man was taken to Cass County Jail Monday morning for violating multiple post-release supervision requirements.
Mark S. Sachs, 31, appeared in Cass County District Court for a sentencing hearing. Sachs waived his right to an attorney earlier this year and represented himself in the courtroom.
Sachs went to state prison in November 2017 for third-degree domestic assault-subsequent offense and terroristic threats. A Plattsmouth police officer interviewed a female victim who had suffered multiple injuries from physical attacks. The victim had bruises on her shoulders, arms, head, ribs and legs.
The victim told authorities Sachs had been using methamphetamine on a regular basis and had forced her to take the drug as well. She said one of the assaults had caused her to become unconscious. She went to the hospital after another attack the following day.
Sachs had been convicted of felony domestic assault in Missouri in 2009 and domestic assault in Cass County in 2012. He was also convicted of third-degree domestic assault in Cass County in 2016.
Sachs was sentenced to three years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections for the 2017 crimes. He was released from the Omaha Correctional Center in January 2019 and began serving 18 months of post-release supervision. A term of post-release supervision carries many of the same requirements as a traditional probation order.
Sachs spent seven days in Cass County Jail as part of a custodial sanction. Authorities said he failed to contact probation officials at any point after he was released.
Probation officials said Sachs disabled his electronic monitoring device and missed four required pre-treatment sessions in May. He also missed a random drug testing session and a scheduled office appointment and had not followed any treatment recommendations.
Probation officials tried to contact Sachs through multiple phone calls and home visits but were unable to speak with him. They determined he had been violating all of the requirements of his post-release supervision. Sachs turned himself into jail in early June.
Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde told the court he felt a jail sentence was warranted in the case. He said Sachs had harmed people in the past and had not displayed a desire to improve his life over the past seven months.
“He has a history of very high violence, and he is unemployed and is not seeking employment at this time,” Sunde said. “He has not reported to probation for a long time.”
Sachs told the court he had been in an automobile accident in March and had been recovering from his injuries. He said he had recently made attempts to contact probation officials.
Judge Michael Smith told Sachs he was no longer a suitable candidate to remain on post-release supervision.
“You simply haven’t complied,” Smith said. “They have made extraordinary efforts to work with you and you simply didn’t comply with them.”
Smith ordered Sachs to spend 180 days in Cass County Jail. He will begin serving his time immediately.