Plattsmouth man sentenced to prison for felony charge

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man who sexually assaulted a young family member on five separate occasions learned Monday that he would spend time in state prison.

Jeffrey A. Faust, 35, appeared in Cass County District Court for a sentencing hearing. He pled no contest in December to one Class IIA felony charge of incest.

Prosecutors agreed to dismiss two other sexual assault charges as part of a plea bargain. They also agreed to recommend a sentence of six to eight years in state prison.

Plattsmouth police arrested Faust last year after they learned about allegations of sexual assaults on a young girl. The first crime took place in 2016 when the victim was less than ten years old. The victim testified that Faust had inappropriately touched her on four other occasions.

The victim initially denied that sexual contact had happened because she was scared that members of her family would not believe her. Prosecutors said she later told the truth because Faust had committed the crimes more than once.

Deputy County Attorney Sarah Sutter told the court Monday many of the victim’s relatives had stopped talking to the young girl. The victim told authorities that Faust “had messed up my life” and that she was depressed about losing her family connections.

Sutter asked the court to follow the plea bargain’s recommended length of prison time. She said Faust’s criminal history dated to 2005 and included drug, traffic and sexual assault offenses. He spent several months in state prison in 2020 on a Cass County charge of third-degree sexual assault of a child.

“He has consistently violated the law in one form or another,” Sutter said.

Defense attorney Thomas Prickett told the court his client currently lives on disability payments. He said Faust accepted the plea bargain to spare his family the financial and emotional costs that would have come with a trial.

Judge Michael Smith said he would follow the plea bargain. He sentenced Faust to a term of six to eight years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections. Faust will receive credit for 332 days he has spent in Cass County Jail. He has been in jail on a bond of $1 million, 10 percent, since April 2, 2021.

